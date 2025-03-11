Feyenoord have been eliminated from the Champions League after a 2-1 loss at Internazionale. The Italian champions progressed 4-1 on aggregate.
Having lost the clash at De Kuip 2-0, Feyenoord were already facing an uphill battle, especially considering the amount of injuries they had. Igor Paixao was the latest casualty and he was replaced in the line-up by 18-year-old Aymen Sliti.
Feyenoord fell behind in the eighth minute with Marcus Thuram hammering an excellent strike past Timon Wellenreuther.
Internazionale got space but they did not really trouble the Feyenoord goal for the rest of the half. Just before the break, Hakan Çalhanoglu went through the back of Jakub Moder and the Feyenoord midfielder made it 1-1 from the spot.
Any chance of a comeback was quickly ended in the second half as Thomas Beelen brought down Taremi and Çalhanoglu made it 2-1 with the penalty.
Inter had another penalty overturned by VAR and Thuram was denied a second by the crossbar as the hosts eased to victory.
It has been a good run for Feyenoord but they exit in the last 16.