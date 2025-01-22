Feyenoord sealed a massive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League to seal progress to the next round.
Brian Priske had a midfield crisis going into the game which meant Thomas Beelen started alongside Antoni Milambo and Calvin Stengs in the middle.
In the 20th minute, De Kuip exploded when Gijs Smal passed through for Santiago Gimenez to net the opener.
Bayern Munich had a lot of the ball but they struggled to create big chances until Justin Bijlow had to make an excellent save from Kingsley Coman after half an hour. Harry Kane was also denied by Bijlow as an equaliser seemed likely.
In stoppage time in the first half, Feyenoord countered and a sloppy foul on Stengs led to a penalty which Gimenez dispatched to make it 2-0.
The second half saw Bayern Munich create chance after chance but Bijlow and the hosts defence kept them out. The post also denied a header by Leroy Sane.
Just before the end, substitute Ayase Ueda got in behind the Bayern Munich defence and he fired in a third to seal the victory.
Feyenoord are now assured of a spot in the next round but it remains to be seen if its the playoff round or the last 16. Next week, Feyenoord heads to France for a clash with Lille.