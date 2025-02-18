Feyenoord are into the next round of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw against 10-man AC Milan. They progressed 2-1 on aggregate.
Feyenoord went into the second leg 1-0 up but without a number of players through injury. Quinten Timber was the latest player to drop out with Zépiqueno Redmond chosen to start up front and full back Hugo Bueno in the middle.
Feyenoord seemed in for a long evening when Santiago Gimenez put AC Milan 1-0 up from close range in the first minute. The former Feyenoord striker was muted with his celebration.
Yunus Musah, Tijjani Reijnders, João Félix and Theo Hernández then all came close as Feyenoord managed to reach the break only one behind.
The most striking moment of the match came when Hernandez, who was already on a yellow, went down in the box under the challenge of Givairo Read. The referee rightly saw it was a dive and AC Milan were reduced to ten men.
With the extra man, Feyenoord attacked and eventually it was substitute Julian Carranza who headed in an equaliser.
From that point, Feyenoord defended but with Tijjani Reijnders and Gimenez substituted, AC Milan failed to find an equaliser.
Remarkably, the injury-hit Feyenoord progresses to the last 16 and a tie with Arsenal or Internazionale awaits. The only blow was a red card for Read after the final whistle.