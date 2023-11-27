Feyenoord host Atletico Madrid in De Kuip on Tuesday evening as Arne Slot’s side look to take a big step towards the knockout stages.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been an up-and-down campaign so far for Feyenoord, who have won their two home games against Celtic and Lazio but then lost away to the Italians and to Atletico in Spain.
Feyenoord is sitting currently on six points and a win over Atletico Madrid would be huge for the club’s chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.
The Spaniards are currently top of the group on eight points after two wins and two draws. They didn’t convince overall in the reverse tie but still came out on top 3-2 after Feyenoord led twice.
Feyenoord would be out of the Champions League should they lose and Lazio beat Celtic in Rome. Feyenoord will know what they need to do by kick-off as Lazio v Celtic is the early kick-off.
Feyenoord goes into the game on the back of a 4-2 league win over Excelsior which keeps them second, while Atletico Madrid beat Mallorca 1-0.
Team News
Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bart Nieuwkoop are set to miss the tie through injury but Gernot Trauner should come into the starting eleven.
Slot has close to a full-strength squad at his disposal meaning he has some tough choices to make in midfield and attack.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber; Paixao, Stengs, Ivanusec; Gimenez
Memphis Depay made his return for Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening and he is in contention for some minutes in his home city.
Thomas Lemar and Vitolo are out injured for Diego Simeone’s side.
Possible Atletico line-up: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Riquelme; Correa, Griezmann; Morata
Odds
Feyenoord 163/100 Draw 5/2 Atletico 8/5
Can Feyenoord keep Griezmann quiet?
This is a huge match for Feyenoord on Tuesday and a key to victory will be whether they can keep Antoine Griezmann from controlling the game. The Frenchman has been in outstanding form for Atletico Madrid and is full of confidence.
Feyenoord will need to use the home crowd and look to put the visitors under pressure from the start. An early goal would be huge and that could lead Feyenoord to a big victory.
Santiago Gimenez is the key man for Feyenoord and after a hattrick at the weekend, he will have Atletico Madrid’s defenders shaking.