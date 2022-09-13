Jeremie Frimpong inspired Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid with two assists of the bench.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Mitchel Bakker and Jeremie Frimpong all started on the bench for Leverkusen and they watched their side hold Atletico Madrid going into the break.
With twenty minutes to go, Frimpong was brought on and the right-back played a decisive role. Robert Andrich slotted in a Frimpong cross after 84 minutes and shortly afterward the Dutchman set up Moussa Diaby to seal the victory.
Leverkusen get their first win in the group and for Frimpong it is an important performance as he hopes to be named in Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands squad later this week.