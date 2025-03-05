Feyenoord were defeated 2-0 by Internazionale in their Champions League last 16 first-leg at De Kuip on Wednesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Robin van Persie’s side has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks but Jakub Moder was available again. Jeyland Mitchell replaced the suspended Givairo Read.
Feyenoord started the game brightly with Igor Paixao causing danger from the midfield but Inter scored with their first attack. Marcus Thuram got ahead of Thomas Beelen to net a cross in the 38th minute.
Early in the second half, Lautaro Martínez doubled the visitors lead after being found by Piotr Zielinski.
Feyenoord came close to pulling one back after good work by Osman but Moder’s sliding effort came back off the crossbar.
On the hour mark, Inter got a penalty for a foul by Mitchell but Timon Wellenreuther pulled off a save to deny Zielinski.
Feyenoord could not find a goal back before the end and they must now stage a miraculous comeback in Italy if they are to reach the next round. Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries both started the game for Inter.