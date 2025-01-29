Feyenoord are safely through to the Champions League playoff round despite a heavy 6-1 defeat to Lille in France.
Feyenoord headed to France already sure of a place in the playoffs but there was still a chance they could have reached the top eight with a win.
After only four minutes, former Heerenveen striker Osame Sahraoui had fired Lille in front with a clever finish. It seemed that Feyenoord had levelled straight away but Santiago Gimenez had his effort ruled out for a foul in the build-up.
After 14 minutes it was 1-1 and Gimenez scored a tap-in after Gernot Trauner had headed a corner across goal.
From that point it all went wrong for Feyenoord as Gimenez and then Justin Bijlow went off injured. An own goal from Trauner then made it 2-1 for the hosts at the break.
Before the hour, David Hancko tried to clear a cross but put the ball in his own net to make it 3-1 before Jonathan David netted the fourth. Another Trauner own goal made it five before Remy Cabella rounded off the scoring.
The loss means that Feyenoord finish nineteenth and they will face either PSV Eindhoven or AC Milan in the next round. A draw will be made on Friday to determine the matches.