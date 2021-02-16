Barcelona faces an uphill battle to reach the next round of the Champions League after a 4-1 loss to PSG in the Nou Camp.
Ronald Koeman stated on Monday that he was confident Barcelona could win the competition, but baring a miracle in two weeks, it looks as if his side is heading out.
Barcelona took the lead in the 27th minute when Frenkie de Jong was brought down and Lionel Messi netted from the spot. However, the lead only lasted five minutes before Kylian Mbappe equalised for PSG, who had Mitchel Bakker on the bench.
In the second half, Barcelona were powerless to prevent PSG from running riot with Mbappe completing a hat-trick, while Moise Kean also netted to complete a 4-1 win for the French side.
The two teams meet again in Paris on the 10th of March with Barcelona heading out barring a big turnaround.
Elsewhere, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 with Georginio Wijnaldum playing the full ninety minutes. Justin Kluivert remained on the bench for the German side.