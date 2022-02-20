Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Benfica and Ajax, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham talks with Nathan Motz from PortuGOAL.

Watch our mini match preview by CLICKING HERE or by pressing play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (651 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.