Feyenoord can take a big step towards the Champions League knockout rounds when they face Lazio in Rome on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, Feyenoord comfortably defeated Lazio 3-1 in Rotterdam which moved them onto six points and top of the group.
Arne Slot’s side was dominant in the reverse fixture and they will be hoping to replicate that result in Rome. If they can, then Feyenoord would be within touching distance of the last 16 with a home tie against Atletico Madrid and clash at Celtic Park to come.
Feyenoord go into the game on the back of a slender 2-1 win over RKC Waalwijk at the weekend which moves them to second in the table.
Lazio lost 1-0 to Bologna and they are currently tenth in Serie A.
Team News
Feyenoord missed Mats Wieffer at the weekend but he is back from illness and makes the trip. However, Yankuba Minteh is not available.
Gernaut Trauner is back in the squad but it remains to be seen whether he is fit to start. If not, Bart Nieuwkoop could come into the eleven.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Timber, Zerrouki, Stengs, Paixao, Gimenez
Ciro Immobile was on the bench against Bologna but after a disappointing performance, the striker could return to the starting line-up.
Lazio will be without Adam Marusic and Nicolo Casale through injuries.
Possible Lazio line-up: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Odds
Lazio 31/20 Draw 12/5 Feyenoord 17/10
Can Feyenoord get a result in Rome?
Feyenoord have been great in the competition so far and a win on Tuesday would make it almost certain that they will be in the last 16.
Lazio will come out knowing they will need to win and Feyenoord will need to keep them out early on and try and take any chances on the counter. With the pace of Paixao and the deadly finishing of Santiago Gimenez, Slot’s side have a chance.
With two tough games to come, Feyenoord will feel it is definitely a missed opportunity if they do not come away from Rome with at least a draw.