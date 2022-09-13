Joel Matip’s late header gave Liverpool a deserved 2-1 victory over Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Alfred Schreuder decided to name the same eleven that defeated Rangers last week with the in-form Mohammed Kudus once again starting up front.
Liverpool dominated Ajax from the start and it wasn’t a surprise when Mohamed Salah fired them ahead in the 17th minute. However, Ajax managed to strike back ten minutes later as Kudus received the ball in the box before rifling a strike into the top corner to make it 1-1.
From that point, Ajax looked to hold on until the break with Remko Pasveer denying both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool continued to pressure in the second half but Ajax did get one big chance when Daley Blind got a chance at the back post, but the defender could only head wide.
The hosts kept going and eventually in the 88th minute, Joel Matip rose high to head in a corner and Liverpool got ahead. Ajax could not make a response and they slip to defeat for the first time in the group.