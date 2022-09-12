Ajax head to Liverpool on Tuesday for their Champions League group stage clash. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Ajax got off to a perfect start in the group last week when they easily defeated Scottish side Rangers 4-0 and the Amsterdam side have also been unstoppable in the Eredivisie.
On Saturday, Ajax comfortably saw off Heerenveen 5-0 to make it six wins from six in the league and they are top of the Eredivisie table. Now, Ajax heads to Liverpool looking to maintain their fine start to the campaign.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have had an indifferent start to their league campaign, while in the Champions League they lost 4-1 away to Napoli.
Liverpool has had extra time to prepare for the clash as their league clash at the weekend was canceled due to the death of the queen.
Team News
Ajax will have centre-back Calvin Bassey available after he went off injured at the weekend, but Owen Wijndal remains out.
Up front, Schreuder may decide to stick with Mohammed Kudus through the middle due to his excellent form so far.
Possible Ajax line-up: Pasveer, Rensch, Blind, Bassey, Timber, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn
Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson for the clash after the left-back picked up an injury. Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita are also out.
Dutchman Virgil van Dik will begin in the centre of defence.
Possible Liverpool line-up: Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Elliot, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Can Ajax get a result at Anfield?
Liverpool are favourites for the match but Ajax should head to Anfield with no fear due to their excellent start to the campaign.
Liverpool are leaking goals at the back and Ajax should be looking to exploit that with Steven Bergwijn and Kudus in fine form. At the back, Timber and Bassey will have their hands full with Nunez and Salah, but neither have had great starts to the season.
A draw would be an excellent result for Ajax to take back to Amsterdam, but can Schreuder’s side cause an upset and win?