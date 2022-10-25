It is do or die for Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday when they face Liverpool in a must-win game. Kick-off is at 20.00.
Ajax currently sit third in the group after four matches with Alfred Schreuder’s team losing three on the bounce. Their 2-1 loss to Liverpool was followed by damaging 6-1 and 4-2 losses to Napoli.
The Amsterdammers must now defeat Liverpool by two clear goals on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.
Ajax has shown some signs of improvement up front recently, beating Excelsior 7-1 and RKC Waalwijk 4-1 and they are four points clear at the top of the table. On the other hand, Liverpool go into the game on the back of a shock loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
Team News
Schreuder is likely to start with Brian Brobbey up front for the must-win clash, while Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez are available.
Possible Ajax line-up: Pasveer, Sanchez, Blind, Bassey, Timber, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Tadic, Bergwijn, Brobbey
Liverpool are set to be without the experienced midfielder Thiago for the clash, along with Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diego Jota and Joel Matip. Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is also suspended.
Virgil van Dijk will start at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while Darwin Nunez is fit enough to begin up front.
Possible Liverpool line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho, Elliot, Salah, Nunez
Odds
Ajax 13/5 Draw 16/5 Liverpool 17/20
Can Ajax keep their Champions League hopes alive?
Ajax need to win and nothing else will be enough for the hosts, but there are major concerns over Schreuder’s ability to improve his side’s defensive frailties.
Going forward, Ajax can cause Liverpool plenty of issues with Brian Brobbey and Steven Berghuis in good form. However, at the back, Ajax have been a shambles at times recently and the worry is that Liverpool could target Daley Blind.
Ajax will need the fans behind them and if they do keep their hopes alive then it will be a special evening in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.