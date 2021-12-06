Ajax will close their Champions League group stage with a clash against Sporting Club de Portugal in Amsterdam. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Ajax has won five out of five in the competition and they are heading into the final clash already through to the last 16 as group winners.
Erik ten Hag’s side can make it a 100% record in the group stages when they host Sporting club de Portugal, who have already qualified for the last 16 in second spot.
Ajax go into the clash on the back of a comfortable 5-0 win over Willem II, which keeps them top of the Eredivisie. Sporting defeated Benfica 3-1 and they are second in the Portuguese league.
The reverse fixture finished 5-1 to Ajax in Portugal. The clash on Tuesday will be played in an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands.
Team News
Ten Hag needs to decide whether he rests players or makes changed with a home clash against AZ Alkmaar to come at the weekend.
Dusan Tadic is a doubt, while Jurrien Timber may be rested as he is a yellow card away from missing the last 16 clash. Mohammed Kudus and Maarten Stekelenburg are definitely out.
Possible Ajax line-up: Onana, Mazraoui, Tagliafico, Schuurs, Martinez, Alvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis, Antony, Neres, Haller
Sebastien Coates is set to miss the game for Sporting due to covid, while Jovane Cabral and Ruben Vinagre are out injured.
Possible Sporting line-up: Adan; Inacio, Neto, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Braganca, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia; Paulinho
Ajax to keep the winning feeling going
If fans were allowed in the stadium, Ajax’s clash with Sporting would be a party atmosphere and a celebration of an excellent group stage for the Amsterdam side.
The next round will be much tougher but Ajax can crown an excellent campaign so far with another victory on Tuesday. Keeping the winning feeling going will be important and Ten Hag can also give some players chance to prove themselves.
It should be an entertaining game and Ajax can add some more points to the coefficient with another victory.