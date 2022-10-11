Ajax head to Naples on Wednesday looking to keep their Champions League hopes alive against Napoli. Kick-off is at 17.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax got off to the perfect start when they defeated Rangers, but that was followed by back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Napoli. Last week in Amsterdam, Napoli embarrassed Ajax and went away with a 6-1 victory.
Alfred Schreuder’s side will now head to Italy looking for revenge and avoiding defeat will be crucial if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the next round.
Ajax’s form in recent weeks has been a worry and their defence again looked shaky at the weekend as they eventually saw off bottom-of-the-table Volendam 4-2.
Napoli have been unstoppable this season and they followed up their win over Ajax by defeating Cremonese 4-1 to maintain their position at the top of the table.
Team News
Dusan Tadic is suspended for the clash after being sent off last week, meaning Schreuder will be forced to alter his line up. Right-back Devyne Rensch is also out through injury.
Davy Klassen may come into the eleven and that would push Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis onto the wings. At right-back, Jorge Sanchez is back fit and he could come in for Rensch.
Possible Ajax line-up: Pasveer, Sanchez, Blind, Timber, Bassey, Alvarez, Taylor, Klaassen, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Kudus,
Victor Osimhen is back for Napoli and he becomes an option to start up front, while defender Amir Rrahmani is an injury doubt.
Possible Napoli line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia; Raspadori
Odds
Napoli 11/20 Draw 15/4 Ajax 17/4
Do Ajax have any hope in Naples?
Ajax are in a difficult period at the moment and last week in Amsterdam they were awful and rightfully hammered by a confident Napoli side.
The Italians played a brand of attacking football that Ajax’s defence could not handle and the worry is that it will be the same on Wednesday.
Napoli are huge favourites for this clash and a win would seal their spot in the knockout rounds. Ajax need to get something or they will go into the final games playing for third.
Defensively, Ajax have been a shambles lately and up front, Tadic has been struggling. Schreuder is yet to find a winning formula and the pressure is on him.
If Ajac get something on Wednesday then confidence may be restored but it is a big if.