PSV Eindhoven hosts AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round clash. Kick-off in the Philips Stadion is at 19.30.
Last week in Monaco, PSV dominated the first-half and took the lead through Joey Veerman, but they tired in the second half and were lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw.
Now all is to play for in the second leg with PSV going into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Emmen in their first Eredivisie clash of the campaign. AS Monaco also claimed a victory in their first Ligue 1 clash, 2-1 over Strasbourg.
Should PSV progress they will face either Union Saint-Gilloise or Rangers with the Belgian side leading 2-0 from the first-leg. The loser will drop into the Europa League.
Team News
PSV managed to rest Ibrahim Sangare, Guus Til and Phillip Mwene against Emmen, while Cody Gakpo and Joey Veerman were substituted early on.
PSV are still without Olivier Boscagli and Carlos Vinicius, while Noni Madueke is a long term absentee.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Mwene, Max, Obispo, Teze, Sangare, Veerman, Til, Gakpo, Bakayoko, De Jong
Aleksandr Golovin and Kevin Volland are back after being suspended at the weekend, but Myron Boadu is still out injured. Caio Henrique remains a doubt after testing positive for Covid, while and the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Willem Geubbels, and Takumi Minamino are all injured.
Possible Monaco line-up: Nubel; Vanderson, Disasi, Maripan, Jakobs; Matazo, Fofana; Diop, Volland, Golovin; Ben Yedder
Odds
PSV Eindhoven 13/10 Draw 13/5 Monaco 19/10
Can PSV Eindhoven keep their fine start to the season going?
Ruud van Nistelrooy has had an excellent start to the season as PSV Eindhoven boss and the club goes into the clash on Tuesday full of confidence.
Cody Gakpo is in inspired form and he could be key to the result, while Luuk de Jong will be looking for his first goal since returning. At the back, PSV will need to be strong with Monaco possessing the players to punish the Dutch side if they play too offensive.
It should be an excellent atmosphere in the Philips Stadion and the clash will be a tight and nervy one for the home side. If they can progress, though, PSV has an excellent chance of sealing a place in the group stages.