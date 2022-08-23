PSV Eindhoven faces Rangers in the Philips Stadion on Wednesday with a Champions League group stage place up for grabs. The kick-off is at 20.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, PSV came away from Ibrox with a very respectable 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Ibrahim Sangare and Armando Obispo.
PSV now hosts Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in Eindhoven knowing that a win will be enough to see the club reach the Champions League group stages.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side were given a weekend off to prepare for the clash, but Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by Hibernian.
The loser of the tie will drop into the Europa League.
Team News
Van Nistelrooy still has Cody Gakpo despite heavy links to Manchester United, but Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Yorbe Vertessen and Mauro Junior remain out.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Teze, Max, Ramalho, Obispo, Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez, Gakpo, Saibari, De Jong
Van Bronckhorst has decided to travel without striker Alfredo Morelos, who is dropped because of his attitude and fitness. Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are all out while Tom Lawrence is a doubt after an ankle injury.
Possible Rangers line-up: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent
Odds
PSV 3/4 Draw 11/4 Rangers 18/5
Can PSV book their place in the Champions League?
This is a massive opportunity for PSV Eindhoven to reach the group stage and it would be huge for the club to be back in the competition after a few years away.
PSV were the better side at times last week but defensive blunders cost them at points. They will need to be switched on as Rangers are more than capable of causing harm on the break.
This could be Gakpo’s final game for PSV and he will be aiming to go out with a bang. The winger will be out to impress and that should hopefully propel them to the Champions League.