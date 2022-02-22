The first leg of the Champions League last 16 clash between Villarreal and Juventus finished 1-1 on Tuesday evening.
Both Arnaut Danjuma and Matthijs de Ligt started the last 16 clash in Spain but it was the latter who was cheering first as Dusan Vlahovic scored after just 32 seconds.
Danjuma got Villarreal’s best chance to equalise in the first half with a strike which was just kept out by Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
De Ligt played a strong game in the Juventus defence but he did not finish the match with a clean sheet as an error from Adrien Rabiot resulted in Dani Parejo earning Villarreal a 1-1 draw.
The second leg will take place in Turin in three weeks.