Victor Osimhen scored a hattrick as Galatasaray defeated Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam.
With three straight losses, Ajax went into the game bottom of the Champions League and there wasn’t much confidence of an improvement in Amsterdam.
Galatasaray were the better team from the start and Remko Pasveer had to make saves to keep out Osimhen on several occasions. At the other end, Oscar Gloukh fired wide after a quick break.
The first half ended goalless but Galatasaray did take the lead in the 59th minute through Osimhen, who finished after being put through by Leroy Sane. Shortly afterwards, Youri Baas handled the ball in the box and Osimhen got his second from the spot.
Mika Godts got a golden opportunity to pull one back after being presented with an empty goal but from a difficult angle he couldn’t convert.
After another handball, Galatasaray got their second penalty and Osimhen sealed a horrible evening for the hosts.
Ajax had a chance to pull one back through Wout Weghorst but he missed and Mauro Icardi hit the post at the other end.
After four games, Ajax have zero points and are bottom of the table alongside Benfica. Jose Mourinho’s side will be Ajax’s next opponents in the competition.