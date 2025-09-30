Olympique Marseille eased to a 4-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League. Former Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao scored twice and added an assist.
Ajax were looking for an improvement after a slender 2-1 win over NAC Breda at the weekend but John Hietinga was without a striker from the start as both Wout Weghorst and Kasper Dolberg were injured.
From the start, Marseille took the initiative and after six minutes, Igor Paixao scored his first goal for the French side. Six minutes later, Paixao doubled the lead with a strike from outside the box.
Ajax were hopeless and a loss of the ball from Steven Berghuis in the 26th minute led to Mason Greenwood adding a third goal.
A swift counter attack in the second half ended with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotting in the hosts fourth.
Ajax then kept the score down and even had chances to get a goal back but Marseille held on for a comfortable 4-0 victory.
After two defeats, next up for Ajax is Chelsea.