Ricardo Pepi scored a 93rd minute equaliser as PSV Eindhoven secured a 1-1 draw in Greece against Olympiacos.
Peter Bosz named the same eleven from the weekend meaning that Guus Til was up front and Ricardo Pepi was only on the bench.
PSV couldn’t make an impact in the first half as the hosts created the better chances. In the 17th minute, Gelson Martins got in on goal and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the net for the opener.
Bosz made changes in the second half but nothing seemed to work until the 93rd minute. A floated free kick from Joey Veerman ended up in the path of Pepi and he rifled the ball into the net.
PSV take what may be a crucial point with matches to come against Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich.