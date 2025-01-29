PSV Eindhoven are safely through to the playoff round of the Champions League after a 3-2 win over Liverpool.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
PSV Eindhoven were without a number of key players such as Ryan Flamingo, Jerdy Schouten and Noa Lang. Tygo Land was handed his first start in midfield as Ricardo Pepi replaced Luuk de Jong up front.
Liverpool rested a number of players but Cody Gakpo did start at his former club. The winger made it 1-0 from the penalty spot after Joey Veerman had fouled Federico Chiesa in the 26th minute.
Johan Bakayoko equalised for PSV with a wonderful goal as he bamboozled the Liverpool defence with a fake shot before slotting the ball in the corner.
Harvey Elliot restored Liverpool’s lead but once again PSV hit back as Ismail Saibari netted after an excellent ball by Veerman. Then in injury time, Mauro Junior crossed and Pepi just got a touch to guide it into the net and PSV led 3-2 going into the break.
In the second half, Gakpo was brought off to a standing ovation and PSV managed to hold onto their lead.
The win means that PSV finishes 14th and they will take on either Juventus or Feyenoord in the playoff round. A draw is made on Friday to determine the opponent.