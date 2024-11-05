PSV Eindhoven smashed 10-man Girona 4-0 to seal their first win of the season in the Champions League.
PSV Eindhoven’s perfect start to the Eredivisie season ended with defeat against Ajax at the weekend and in the early stages, Walter Benitez had to make a point blank save.
After 18 minutes, Ryan Flamingo put PSV ahead with a close range finish after a long throw from Mailk Tillman.
Johan Bakayoko then went close before Tillam doubled the lead with a fine run and low strike into the near post.
Less than five minutes into the second half, Tillman set up Luuk de Jong with a great pass but the striker’s effort from close range hit the post. Girona were then reduced to ten men with their captain Arnau sent off for a second yellow card after blocking Noa Lang.
De Jong and Guus Til then missed big chances from close range before Ismail Saibari had a wonderful goal ruled out for accidentally standing on a defenders foot.
A third goal did eventually come with Bakayoko cutting inside before drilling into the bottom corner in the 84th minute. An own goal by Ladislav Krejci then made it 4-0 at the end.
PSV moves onto five points and they are now 19th in the table.