PSV Eindhoven ends their Champions League group stage campaign with a home tie against Arsenal. Kick-off is at 5:45 pm BST.
After the crazy comeback 3-2 win over Sevilla last month, PSV Eindhoven have already sealed their place in the knockout round of the Champions League.
Peter Bosz’s side are guaranteed to finish second in the group and the clash against Arsenal has very little riding on it. Arsenal have also sealed progress and will definitely finish top of the group.
PSV goes into the game on the back of their victory over Heerenveen which was their 15th straight Eredivisie win. Arsenal are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.
The reverse fixture finished 4-0 in September.
Team News
Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano are both out for PSV and Jerdy Schouten is a major doubt. Peter Bosz has already stated that changes will be made.
Malik Tillman is confirmed to start and players such as Ricardo Pepi, Yorbe Vertessen, Mauro Junior and Shurandy Sambo will be hoping to feature at some point.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Sambo, Van Aanholt, Boscagli, Ramalho, Tillman, Veerman, Til, Bakayoko, Vertessen, De Jong
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will also take the chance to give some players a rest ahead of a busy Christmas schedule ahead.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (knee), Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira will definitely miss the tie through injury.
Possible Arsenal line-up: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard
Odds
PSV 163/100 Draw 5/2 Arsenal 8/5
Can PSV end the group with a confidence-boosting win?
The game has very little riding on it but for PSV it is a chance to continue their excellent form for this season and to prepare for a tricky last 16 tie.
Bosz is likely to give some players a rest and that will give a chance to others to show that they can perform at this level.
Despite the lack of stakes, it still should be an entertaining game and there is still coefficient points for PSV to pick up if they come out on top.