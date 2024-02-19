PSV Eindhoven hosts Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday evening.
It has been an incredible season so far for PSV Eindhoven who are not only storming to the Eredivisie title but they also reached the Champions League last 16 thanks to coming second in a group that contained Arsenal, Sevilla and RC Lens.
PSV’s award is a clash with Borussia Dortmund, who came out on top of a group with PSG, Newcastle United and AC Milan.
Peter Bosz has PSV unbeaten in the league and now he looks to get one over on his former club. He was in charge of Dortmund for six months in 2017 before being sacked.
The German side have been hit and miss in the Bundesliga this season with the 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg at the weekend keeping them in 4th.
Team news
PSV will be without the injured duo of Noa Lang and Guus Til, but Johan Bakayoko should return on the right wing.
Armel Bella-Kotchap is back into contention but he is likely to be on the bench. Andre Romalho will keep his spot next to Olivier Boscagli at the back
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez; Teze, Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest; Saibari, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
Former PSV winger Donyell Malen was a doubt heading into the game but he will be part of the squad. Ian Maatsen is in line to start though.
However, Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nchema are definitely out and former Ajax striker Sebastian Haller is a doubt. Mats Hummels has barely featured so far this year and may also miss this clash.
Possible Dortmund line-up: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Brandt, Reus, Sancho; Fullkrug
Odds
PSV 23/20 Draw 13/5 Dortmund 11/5
Can Bosz get one over on his former side?
PSV are undoubtedly the strongest Dutch side this season and praise has to be given to Bosz for the work he has done so far in Eindhoven. However, this will be a major test to his sides credentials.
PSV have looked good going forward with Joey Veerman pulling the strings, Bakayoko dazzling on the wing and Luuk de Jong doing what he does best. However, there are still question marks over the defence and especially Ramalho, who has made a number of errors this season.
PSV will need to protect Walter Benitez as much as possible and look to stay on the front foot. Jerdy Schouten’s work off the ball will be key to keep PSV from conceding.
Borussia Dortmund will smell blood at any space they can find in the defence and it has the making of a high-scoring game. Hopefully, PSV can take an advantage into the second leg in two weeks.