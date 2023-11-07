PSV Eindhoven hosts RC Lens in a must-win game for Peter Bosz’s side if they are to make it out of the Champions League group.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been a frustrating Champions League campaign so far for PSV, who have drawn two and lost one of their opening three games.
Bosz’s side are flying high in the Eredivisie having won all their league games so far but they need to take that form into the clash with RC Lens on Wednesday. A win is crucial to put PSV into a good position heading into tough games to come over Arsenal and Sevilla.
PSV hammered Heracles 6-0 at the weekend to warm up perfectly for the tie, while RC Lens drew 0-0 away to Lorient.
Team News
PSV are still without Noa Lang, along with Armando Obispo, Mauro Junior, and Armel Bella-Kotchap.
Bosz has to decide who will start in his midfield with Guus Til putting in good form recently. He could get the nod over Ismael Saibari or Malik Tillman.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Teze, Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Schouten, Veerman, Til, Lozano, Bakayoko, De Jong
RC Lens have no fresh absentees with Jimmy Cabot, David Costa and Wuilker Farinez out injured. However, Wesley Said is back in the squad.
Possible Lens line-up: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Machado; Sotoca, Thomasson; Wahi
Odds
PSV 7/10 Draw 3/1 Lens 15/4
Time for PSV to step up
This is a must-win game for PSV and one the home crowd should definitely be fired up for.
PSV have been imperious in the Eredivisie so far and cannot stop scoring. However, they have so far been unable to replicate that in the Champions League.
A win on Wednesday would turn it around though and give PSV a huge boost going into the games at home to Arsenal and away to Sevilla.
Hirving Lozano is in great form up front and he could be the one to lead PSV to a big victory.