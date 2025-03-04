PSV Eindhoven’s participation in the Champions League will end in this round after they lost the first leg of their last 16 tie with Arsenal 7-1 at home.
PSV went into the game in terrible form after two losses in a row to Go Ahead Eagles saw them exit the KNVB Cup and move eight points behind Ajax.
Against Arsenal, Ismail Saibari had an excellent chance to make it 1-0 but his strike came off the crossbar and the rebound was put wide by Ryan Flamingo.
From that point it all went wrong for the hosts as Jurrien Timber nodded in the opener. Ethan Nwanieri then fired in a second after a fine move.
PSV fell apart and some comical defending allowed Mikel Merino made it 3-0, despite a lengthy VAR check for offside. Just before that goal, Arsenal were lucky to not go down to ten men as Myles Lewis-Skelley made a rash tackle on a yellow card.
A foul on Luuk de Jong did earn PSV a penalty and Noa Lang made it 3-1 from the spot. Just before the break, PSV had a big chance to make it 3-2 but De Jong could not convert.
PSV had momentum going into the second half but it was ended swiftly by Arsenal with Martin Odegaard netting within a minute of the second half. Some more horrendous defending then allowed Lucas Trossard to make it 5-1.
Odegaard added the sixth and Riccardo Calafiori made it 7-1 before the end as PSV were completely played off the park in devastating fashion.
Out of the cup, heading out of the Champions League and eight points behind in the Eredivisie. It is turning into a disastrous campaign for PSV.