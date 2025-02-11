PSV Eindhoven suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League playoff.
PSV had already lost 3-1 to Juventus earlier in the season and Peter Bosz’s side went into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Willem II.
Juventus began the game on top and they eventually took the lead in the 34th minute with Weston McKennie smashing the ball past Walter Benitez.
The hosts remained on top early in the second half and Ryan Flamingo had to clear an effort off the line. Out of nowhere, PSV equalised when Ivan Peresic found the net after Noa Lang’s shot was blocked.
An open game followed the equaliser but it was Juventus who found the lead again. Francisco Conceição crossed after a good run and Benitez failed to claim the ball which gifted Samuel Mbangula a simple goal.
Guus Til missed a great chance to equalise late on as Juventus held on to take a lead into the second leg next week in Eindhoven.