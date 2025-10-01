PSV Eindhoven earned a 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
After the loss to USG in matchday one, PSV needed to bounceback in Germany, but they were without a registered striker. Guus Til started up front with Robin van Duiven only on the bench.
PSV had the ball in the net early on but Ivan Peresic’s effort was disallowed for offside. At the other end, Alex Grimaldo hit the post.
With 25 minutes left, Bayer Leverkusen took the lead as an error from Armando Obispo presented the ball to Christian Kofane and he fired the hosts in front.
Minutes later, PSV equalised with Ismail Saibari finishing after good work on the wing by Til. PSV then took control but they couldn’t find a winner before the end.
A good away point for PSV with Napoli up next.