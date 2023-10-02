PSV Eindhoven will hope to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they host Sevilla on Tuesday afternoon. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.
Two weeks ago, PSV started their group campaign with a disappointing 4-0 loss at Arsenal but Peter Bosz’s side have been imperious in the league.
Saturday’s 3-1 win over Volendam was PSV’s seventh Eredivisie victory in a row and they sit clear at the top of the league.
Bosz will now be keen to take his sides league form into the Champions League when they take on Sevilla in the Philips Stadion.
The Spanish side drew their opening group game 1-1 against RC Lens and Sevilla’s league form has been disappointing so far. Only two wins from their opening seven league games means that Sevilla are currently 14th. At the weekend, Barcelona defeated José Luis Mendilibar Etxebarria’s side 1-0.
Team News
PSV will definitely be without Mauro Junior and Armando Obispo, while Isaac Babadi is a doubt having missed the last two games through injury.
Bosz will be sweating over the fitness of Jerdy Schouten and he will need to decide whether Malik Tillman or Guus Til starts in the midfield should the summer signing not make it.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Dest; Tillman, Veerman, Saibari; Lang, De Jong, Lozano
Sevilla have a number of absentees including striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who has an ankle injury. Oliver Torres, Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Alfonso Pastor are also out.
Former Ajax winger Lucas Ocampos could feature in the Sevilla attack.
Possible Sevilla line-up: Nyland; Sanchez, Bade, Ramos, Pedrosa; Jordan, Sow, Lamela, Rakitic, Lukebakio; Ocampos
PSV 91/100 Draw 13/5 Sevilla 14/5
Crucial clash for PSV’s Champions League hopes
If PSV are to progress from the group then the home games need to be won against Sevilla and RC Lens.
PSV have shown in the league that they can score plenty of goals and they will favour their chances of scoring against an out-of-sorts Sevilla, who have not impressed this season.
However, if PSV gives the Spanish side any sort of opportunity then they will be punished and Bosz will be hoping to see intensity from the start.
With Lozano, Lang, and De Jong up front, PSV have more than enough to secure a crucial win on Tuesday.