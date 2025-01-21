Despite being reduced to ten men early in the second half, PSV Eindhoven managed to hold on to a crucial 3-2 win over Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The pressure was on PSV after they lost to PEC Zwolle at the weekend but they got off to a perfect start with Luuk de Jong heading in a Joey Veerman corner in the 17th minute.
The hosts had little to play for and PSV doubled their lead when De Jong headed in another corner from Veerman.
Ryan Flamingo netted an excellent third before the break and it seemed that PSV were going to ease to a key victory.
However, early in the second half, Flamingo was shown a straight red card after a last-man challenge and PSV had to play over 30 minutes with ten men.
The hosts pulled one back through Cherif Ndiaye before Nasser Djiga made it 2-3 quickly from a corner. The home side pushed but Walter Benitez kept his side in front.
PSV held on for the win that moves them three points clear in the playoff spots with a home tie against Liverpool up next.