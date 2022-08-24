PSV Eindhoven have missed out on the Champions League group stages after a 1-0 loss to Rangers in the Philips Stadion.
The tie was finely balanced at 2-2 from the first leg with Ruud van Nistelrooy naming the same eleven from a week ago. Cody Gakpo was included in what could be his final game for the club before a move to Manchester United.
PSV looked to get off to a fast start, but Rangers slowly got on top in the early stages with a number of crosses heading into the hosts box. PSV managed to hold on and as the half wore on they got some big chances.
Ibrahim Sangare put a header over the bar from close range, while Jon McLaughlin saved well from Luuk de Jong. Just before the break, Gakpo got a big chance but he could only fire off target from inside the box.
At the break, De Jong was brought off after suffering an injury and Van Nistelrooy turned to young midfielder Xavi Simons.
After a bright start to the second half, PSV fell behind on the hour mark with Andre Ramahlo robbed of the ball by Malik Tillman, who squared it to Antonio Colak for a tap-in. It was nearly 2-0 shortly afterward but Walter Benitez made a good save to deny Tillman.
PSV went looking for the equaliser with Simons setting up Gakpo for a big chance but the winger’s shot was saved by McLaughlin. From there, PSV were ragged and Rangers comfortably sealed their place in the Champions League.
A huge blow for PSV and Van Nistelrooy but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will take part in the Champions League group stages.