Aursnes departs Feyenoord for ... Benfica has announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Fredrik Aursnes ...

Strootman returns to Genoa Genoa have confirmed the signing of Kevin Strootman on loan ...

AZ Alkmaar sign American inter... AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of American midfielder Djordje ...

Toornstra departs Feyenoord fo... Utrecht has announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Jens Toornstra ...

Van Nistelrooy calm about Gakp... PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy addressed the future ...

Ajax hold talks with Ziyech Ajax have held talks with Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech over ...

Feyenoord welcome Hancko as Se... Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of centre-back David Hancko from ...