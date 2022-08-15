PSV Eindhoven travels to Glasgow on Tuesday for a huge clash with Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. Kick-off is at 20.00.
It’s the clash between the Dutch coaches as Ruud van Nistelrooy and Giovanni van Bronckhorst square off for a place in the Champions League group stages.
PSV have had an excellent start to the season with two wins from two in the Eredivisie and they saw off AS Monaco 4-3 on aggregate in the last round. All this after seeing off Ajax to lift the Johan Cruijff Schaal.
Rangers, who reached the Europa League final last season, saw off Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate to set up the clash with PSV. They have also won three from three in the league with a 4-0 win over St Johnstone at the weekend their latest victory.
The winner of this tie progresses straight to the Champions League group stage, while the loser drops into the Europa League.
Team News
Van Nistelrooy has dropped right-back Ki-Jana Hoever to the reserve squad and he will not feature on Tuesday, while Carlos Vinicius, Yorbe Vertessen, Mauro Junior, Olivier Boscagli, and Richard Ledezma are all out injured.
Joey Veerman, Philipp Max and Guus Til started on the bench for the win over Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend but they are all expected to return to the line-up. Xavi Simons netted twice in that win but he is likely to drop onto the bench.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Mwene, Max, Obispo, Teze, Sangare, Veerman, Til, Saibari, Gakpo, De Jong
James Sands and Ryan Kent will return to the squad for Rangers after missing the win over St Johnstone but Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, and Ianis Hagi are all out injured.
Van Bronckhorst has a decision to make up front with doubts over the fitness of Alfredo Morelos, who may start on the bench, meaning Antonio Colak would lead the line.
Possible Rangers line-up: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Arfield, Lundstram, Lawrence; Tillman, Colak, Kent
Can PSV take a win back to Eindhoven?
This is a huge tie for PSV Eindhoven and Dutch football with the possibility of two sides in the Champions League group stages a massive boost for the coefficient.
For PSV it is also huge for the club’s finances and also their chances of convincing Cody Gakpo to remain for another season, despite interest from Manchester United.
Rangers have shown in Europe over the past few seasons that they are a formidable side at Ibrox and it will be a very difficult tie for PSV, who would probably take a draw if offered to them.
The defence will need to remain strong and the likes of Gakpo and Veerman will need to take their chances on counter-attacks. Veerman will be one to watch as he was heavily linked with a move to Rangers before sealing a deal with PSV.
It should be an electric atmosphere in Ibrox and an intriguing tie between two young Dutch head coaches, who would love to test their abilities in the Champions League group stages.