PSV Eindhoven are in Spain on Wednesday for a crucial Champions League clash with Sevilla.
There is everything to play for in the group with Arsenal top on nine points but PSV and Lens are in second on five and Sevilla on two. All four teams can still make the knockout round and Wednesday’s clash in Seville is crucial.
PSV failed to make their chances count in the reverse fixture in Eindhoven which finished 2-2 after Kenny Tete scored a 95th minute equaliser. A win would go a long way to seeing PSV progress, with a home clash against Arsenal to come.
Peter Bosz’s side are flying in the Eredivisie and the 3-0 win over FC Twente on Saturday meant that it is now 13 wins out of 13 in the league. Sevilla are struggling in the league at the moment and the 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad at the weekend leaves them sitting 15th.
Team News
PSV have been dealt a big blow with Noa Lang unavailable for the clash in Spain due to a fitness issue.
Other than that, PSV are only missing Armel Bella-Kotchap with both Mauro Junior and Armando Obispo back fit.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Teze, Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Schouten, Veerman, Til, Lozano, Bakayoko, De Jong
Sevilla have a defensive issue after Loic Bade limped off at the weekend, while Marcao is also out injured. Erik Lamela, Suso and Alfonso Pastor are also out.
Possible Sevilla line-up: Dmitrovic; Navas, Nianzou, Ramos, Acuna; Jordan, Sow, Fernando; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
Odds
Sevilla 163/100 Draw 5/2 PSV 31/20
Can PSV take a big step towards the knockout rounds?
Going into the final two group games, PSV has a big chance of progressing to the knockout stages.
Bosz’s side haven’t been able to replicate their league form in Europe so far but a win over a struggling Sevilla side would be a big step towards the knockout stages.
Sevilla usually raise their game in Europe but this season they look a shadow of the side that has excelled in recent years. With Luuk de Jong, Joey Veerman and Johan Bakayoko in good form, PSV go into the game full of confidence and a win is achievable.