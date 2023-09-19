The Champions League got underway on Tuesday and below is a round up of all the action featuring Dutch players away from Feyenoord’s 2-0 win over Celtic.
Young Boys 1-3 RB Leipzig
Xavi Simons was awarded man of the match as RB Leipzig ran out 3-1 winners in Switzerland.
Goals from Mohamed Simakan, Xaver Schlager and Benjamin Sesko sealed the victory for the Bundesliga side but it was Simons who caught the eye. The Dutchman created a number of chances and should have been awarded a penalty when brought down in the box.
It was a very impressive Champions League debut for Simons.
AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle United
Sven Botman helped Newcastle United keep a clean sheet on their return to the Champions League at the San Siro.
AC Milan had a number of chances, including one for Tijjani Reijnders, who came on as a substitute, but Newcastle held firm for the point.
PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Donyell Malen couldn’t make a difference as Borussia Dortmund went down in Paris.
Kylian Mbappe’s penalty and Achraf Hakimi’s second sealed the win for the hosts. Malen played an hour before being substituted.
Man City 3-1 Crvena Zvedza
Nathan Ake’s Manchester City got their defence of the title underway with a 3-1 win.
Crvena Zvedza did take the lead through Osman Bukari in the first half but Manchester City ran out winners with Julian Alvarez netting twice and Rodri adding a third.
Ake played the full game for the hosts
Barcelona 5-0 Royal Antwerp
Barcelona made an excellent start to their campaign with a simple victory over Mark van Bommel’s Royal Antwerp.
Vincent Janssen, Owen Wijndal and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp all started for the Belgian side, but Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona were far too strong.
Joao Felix scored twice, while goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and an own goal from Jelle Bataille made it 5-0 at the end. De Jong was substituted to a standing ovation after an hour.