Liverpool have one foot in the next round of the Champions League after they defeated Internazionale 2-0 in Italy.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
There stood three Dutchmen on the pitch at kick-off with Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence, while both Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries started for Inter.
Both sides created chances in an even first half but it remained goalless. De Vrij seemed to take a knock to the head and had to get treatment twice but he remained on the pitch.
As the second half wore on, Liverpool began to dominate, and eventually, the opening goal fell in the 75th minute with Roberto Firmino. Eight minutes later, Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to leave Liverpool in a commanding position.
Both De Vrij and Dumfries were substituted just before the end while Virgil van Dijk played the full ninety minutes.
The second leg takes place at Anfield in two weeks.