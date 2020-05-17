According to Football Insider, Chelsea are favourites to sign Feyenoord youngster Lamare Bogarde.
The English outlet has reported for weeks that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were all interested in the 16-year-old.
Football Insider is now reporting that Chelsea have raced ahead of their English rivals and are approaching an agreement with Bogarde.
The defender is nephew of former Chelsea and Ajax player Winston Bogarde and the brother of Melayro, who plays for Hoffenheim.