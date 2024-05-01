According to 1908nl, Chelsea are interested in signing Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The reliable Feyenoord website is reporting that Chelsea have watched Hartman on several occasions and had opened talks with the players entourage.
A summer transfer seemed possible but the left-back has suffered an injury which could rule him out for the rest of the calendar year. This could possibly delay any move for the Netherlands international until the summer of 2025.
Other Premier League sides are also interested in the 24-year-old, who has been a key player in the Feyenoord line-up for the last two seasons.