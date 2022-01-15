According to reports in Spain, Chelsea have made an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
Barcelona still has money issues and De Jong is seen as a player who could raise much-needed funds, with his form receiving criticism in the Spanish media this season.
According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Chelsea has placed a €40 million bid for the Dutchman, which is not yet near the Barcelona asking price which is said to be around €60 million.
Rumours of a bid have been rebuffed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to report that Barcelona are yet to receive a bid for the midfielder.
Should Barcelona decide that De Jong is available then a number of clubs would be interested, including Bayern Munich.