Marco van Ginkel has confirmed to Eindhovens Dagblad that he has been offered a new deal by Chelsea.
The 27-year-old has been out of action for two years, and is coming to the end of his current contract with Chelsea this summer. However, the midfielder confirmed to ED that he has been offered a new deal.
He said, “I am very happy with that sign of confidence from Chelsea.
“It is no small thing that a club tries to keep you in such an uncertain time after such a long injury period. Apparently they still see something in me, although we still have to figure it out.”
There is no agreement yet with Chelsea and Van Ginkel has kept in touch with PSV Eindhoven, where he spent two years on loan, “I follow my previous clubs well. No matter what happens, I will always feel at home at PSV.”