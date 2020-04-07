Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount cannot wait to play alongside Hakim Ziyech next season.

Chelsea have already agreed to sign the Moroccan international from Ajax this summer in a deal worth around €40 million.

Mason Mount knows all about Ziyech having played against him while he was on loan with Vitesse Arnhem. Speaking during a Combat Corona FIFA tournament for charity, Mount was asked if he was looking to playing with Ziyech, “Yeah. So two years ago I was in Holland on loan so I knew a bit about him then and obviously how good of a player he is.

“So obviously it’s another amazing, world-class player joining the club. So yeah buzzing to work with him, train with him and hopefully play with him.”

Ziyech is due to become a Chelsea player on July 1st but there is confusion over this with FIFA announcing that contracts could be extended and deals delayed due to the season ending later.




