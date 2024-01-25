NEC Nijmegen has signed Tjaronn Chery on loan from Maccabi Haifa until the end of the season.
The 35-year-old had set his sights on a return to the Netherlands and there was a tussle for his signature with Heerenveen interested.
However, NEC Nijmegen presented the midfielder on Thursday with Chery joining as a replacement for the departed Elayis Tavsan.
Chery spent years in the Netherlands with Twente, ADO Den Haag, FC Emmen and FC Groningen, among others. The Suriname international had been with Maccabi Haifa since 2019 and he has over 200 appearances for the club.