Tahith Chong scored his first goal of the season as Luton Town held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw.
Liverpool were heavy favourites for the clash with Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk both starting. Cody Gakpo was on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side while Tahith Chong was on the bench for the hosts.
Liverpool had the best chances but they failed to take them and in the 80th minute, a Luton break was finished off by Chong to make it 1-0. It was the Dutchman’s first goal of the season.
It would not be enough for the victory though, as Luis Diaz equalised in the 95th minute to earn Liverpool a point.