Tahith Chong made a strong impression in Club Brugge’s 3-0 victory over OH Leuven on Monday.
With Noa Lang and Stefano Denswil both out, there were only three Dutchmen in the starting line-up for Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer, Bas Dost, and for the first time in the league, Tahith Chong.
After eight minutes, Chong got an assist as he set up Ignace Van der Brempt to open the scoring. In the 39th minute, Chong was brought down by the OH Leuven goalkeeper and Ruud Vormer doubled the hosts lead with a penalty.
A minute before the end, Chong was substituted and Clinton Mata netted a late third for Club Brugge. Dost was substituted after 62 minutes, while Vormer played the full ninety minutes.
Club Brugge remain runaway leaders at the top of the table with a fifteen point lead.