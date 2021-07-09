According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are set to loan Tahith Chong to Birmingham City.
The 22-year-old spent the first part of last season on loan with Werder Bremen before joining Club Brugge.
Chong is now coming into the final year of his contract with Manchester United, and will now spend the campaign in the English Championship. According to The Telegraph, Chong will be loaned to Birmingham City.
Manchester United signed Chong from Feyenoord back in 2016 and he has made 16 appearances for the first team. It now appears that he is heading out of Old Trafford for the final time.