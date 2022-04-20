22-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong is still hoping to make his breakthrough with Manchester United.
The winger is currently on loan with Birmingham City and has had an injury hit campaign. In the summer he will return to Manchester United and is hoping to impress.
Chong told Voetbal International, “The goal, of course, remains Manchester United.
“I’ve been there for almost six years now. In the beginning, I was amazed. I sometimes shared the dressing room with stars like Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. That’s what you dream of as a child. It taught me so much.”
Chong will get his chance in pre-season, “I am always with the thought: succeed at Man U. If that doesn’t work, then it has to be at the highest achievable level for me. What this is, will have to become apparent.
“In any case, their confidence is there. They have taken the option in my contract, they see all my matches and in the conversations, I have had with Darren Fletcher it appears that they are satisfied with my development. They really want me to join them again in preparation for next season.”
Chong has made 19 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham City, scoring once and providing three assists. He has one year left on his contract with Manchester United.