According to reports, Jasper Cillessen is a target for La Liga side Las Palmas.
The 35-year-old has been with NEC Nijmegen since 2022 but the ambitious goalkeeper is setting his sights on another transfer.
According to Voetbal International, Las Palmas have made Cillessen their key target to replace Álvaro Valles, who will almost certainly leave the club.
Spanish media are claiming the transfer is almost done but this has been denied by NEC Nijmegen. However, it is expected to only be a matter of time.
Cillessen previously played in Spain with Barcelona and Valencia.