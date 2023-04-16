Jasper Cillessen had a day to forget as Vitesse Arnhem defeated NEC Nijmegen 4-1 in the Gelderse Derby on Sunday.
Vitesse headed to Nijmegen only two points above the drop zone and they were desperate for the victory. After 25 minutes, Vitesse had the lead with Jasper Cillessen unable to stop Matus Bero’s strike from getting past him.
Three minutes later, it went wrong again for Cillessen as he was closed down and robbed of the ball by Mohamed Sankoh. The striker then set up Kacper Kozlowski for an easy goal.
Cillessen nearly gifted Kozlowski another goal after the break after throwing the ball straight to him, but the Pole hit the crossbar with his effort. Lasse Schone also hit the woodwork at the other end with a free-kick.
In the 68th minute, Bart van Rooij diverted Kozlowski’s low cross into his own net to make it 3-0 for the visitors before Dirk Proper did pull one back with a strike off the underside of the crossbar.
NEC failed to make a comeback and in the 83rd minute, Ryan Flamingo netted from a Maximilian Wittek free-kick to make it 4-1 at the end.
NEC is in 10th after the loss, while Vitesse is in 13th and now five points ahead of 16th.