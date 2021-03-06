Jasper Cillessen was hailed for his performance after Valencia’s 2-1 win over Villarreal on Friday evening.
Valencia fell behind to a penalty in the first-half but turned the game around with two goals in the last four minutes.
Cillessen was hailed as the man of the match, with the Netherlands number one impressing the Spanish newspapers with his performance.
Superdeporte rated Cillessen as a 9/10 and wrote, “Great match of the goalkeeper, who prevented three certain goals. He has secured himself a basic place for the rest of the season.”
AS also lauded the goalkeeper, “He prevented Gerard from making his second with a great save, stopped a hard shot from Alcácer with his feet and also kept his goal clean with a shot from Pedraza.”
The performance is a boost for the stopper, who has missed most of the season through injury.
Bravo 👏