Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after a positive covid test.
The Valencia stopper tested positive for covid last week and he has now been ruled out of the tournament by Frank de Boer.
Speaking at his press conference, De Boer said, “I now have three fit keepers. Jasper missed a lot of the preparation. This is a hard blow for him and I feel sorry for him, but this is our choice.”
It is a blow for Cillessen, who was set to go into the tournament as first choice goalkeeper.
AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Marco Bizot has been called up as a replacement.
I think Stekelenburg is better than Krul and deserves to be the stopper number one.